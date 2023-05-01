Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.3 %

FIS opened at $58.72 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

