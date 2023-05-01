Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

