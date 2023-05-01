Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,757 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.82. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

