LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.82. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

