Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,421 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

