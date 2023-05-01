Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,509,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

