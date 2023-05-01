Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $671.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $667.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.