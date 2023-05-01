Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Altria Group worth $120,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,284,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

