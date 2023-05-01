Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 55,520 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $35,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

