Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $22.33 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $136.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

