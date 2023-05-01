Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Target were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.23. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

