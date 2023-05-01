Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Aptiv worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $102.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

