Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.
In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
