Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $80.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $58.72 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.