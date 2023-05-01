TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,222 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $50,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Insider Activity

Waters Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $300.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.49. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

