South Dakota Investment Council Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

AFL stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

