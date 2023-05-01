Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $299.65 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.