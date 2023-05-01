Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM opened at $118.34 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.