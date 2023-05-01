Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Biogen by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Biogen by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Biogen by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average is $282.13. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

