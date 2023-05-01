Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $304.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.