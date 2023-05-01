Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.39 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.97. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.