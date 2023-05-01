Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $143.69.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

