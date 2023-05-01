Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 0.0 %

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.71 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.