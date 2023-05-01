JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,677,000 after buying an additional 131,289 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 20,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.