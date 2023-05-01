South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 158.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

