Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $112.71 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

