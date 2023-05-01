Mizuho Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $86.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

