Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,971,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NYSE:APTV opened at $102.86 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

