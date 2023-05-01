IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $464.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.37 and a 200 day moving average of $473.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.