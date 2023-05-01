Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,289 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 20,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

