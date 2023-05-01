Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $121,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

