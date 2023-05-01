Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,311 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 582,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.