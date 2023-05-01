6,364 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.