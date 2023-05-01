IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 826 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,708,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

IWY opened at $141.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

