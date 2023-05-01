Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

