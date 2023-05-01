Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,541 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,491.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,494.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,452.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

