Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edison International Stock Performance

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

