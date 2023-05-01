Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 479 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $82.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

