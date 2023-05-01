Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 54,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.80.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $325.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

