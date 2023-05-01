Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,491.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,494.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

