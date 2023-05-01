Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,161 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

