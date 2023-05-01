Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Corning worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.