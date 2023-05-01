Burney Co. Sells 4,433 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.



