nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $3.025-3.083 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE NVT opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

