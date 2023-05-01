South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.