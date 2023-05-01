South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.14. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

