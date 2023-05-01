Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $160.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

