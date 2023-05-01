South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 108,746 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 879.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,746 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of Hasbro worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

