Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.
Principal Financial Group Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.