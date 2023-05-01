IFP Advisors Inc Sells 836 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.14 and a 200 day moving average of $252.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

